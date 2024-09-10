Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have announced their split after 26 years of marriage.
The fashion designer and celebrity stylist shared a joint statement from her and Berman to her Instagram on Monday, writing, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage."
"We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together," their statement continued. "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."
They added, "We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger."
Zoe and Berman met in college in 1991. The pair married in 1998 and shared their life on the reality series "The Rachel Zoe Project."
They share two children, sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.
Zoe shared an Instagram tribute to Berman in February marking their 26th wedding anniversary, calling their time together "a wild ride."
"I can say life with us is never boring and ever changing but I wouldn't want to be on this rollercoaster of life with anyone else ever," she added. "I love you beyond and forever."