Joe Alwyn has opened up about his split with Taylor Swift.
The "Kinds of Kindness" actor spoke highly of his relationship with Swift, with whom he said he shared "a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."
"I understand people’s curiosity," Alwyn told Britain's The Sunday Times in a new article.
"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize… This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,” said Alwyn when asked if he had listened to "The Tortured Poets Department," a project that fans have speculated contains at least one song about Alwyn.
Alwyn emphasized that ending "a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years" was "a hard thing to navigate.”
Alwyn also described the public’s reaction to the end of his highly scrutinized relationship with Swift.
"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that," he told the London-based magazine.
Alwyn said the pair agreed to keep the details of the relationship under wraps to protect each other’s privacy.
"As everyone knows, we together -- both of us, mutually -- decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now," he said.
Alwyn added that he is now in "a really great place in my life, professionally and personally."
The actor is next up in "Kinds of Kindness," the newest project from "Poor Things" actor-director combination of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Yorgos Lanthimos.
Swift and Alwyn reportedly broke up last year after six years of dating. Swift has since begun dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, having been seen frequently at Chiefs games spanning their 2023-2024 Super Bowl-winning season.