Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and more are featured in the new trailer from Searchlight Pictures for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness."

The new trailer for the film -- a "Poor Things" reunion for Dafoe, Stone, Margaret Qualley and Lanthimos -- comes after a teaser for the film dropped in late March and shows stitched-together shots of the star-studded cast interlaced between a scene of Stone dancing alone in a parking lot.

Mamoudou Athie appears in "Kinds of Kindness." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures

"Kinds of Kindness" is described as a "triptych fable" following the pursuits of various characters.

Lanthimos' new film tracks "a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to the synopsis.

Lanthimos' "Poor Things" took home four Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards including best production design, makeup and hairstyling, and costume design, with Stone winning best actress for her starring role as Bella Baxter.

Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe appear in "Kinds of Kindness." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures

"Kinds of Kindness" hits theaters this summer on June 21.