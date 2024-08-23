Rain Phoenix is remembering her late brother, River Phoenix, on what would have been his 54th birthday.
On Friday, the actress shared a moving tribute to River Phoenix on Instagram with some of his memorable quotes and wrote, "Happy birthday River," in the caption.
Some of the quotes she shared of River Phoenix's included his thoughts on protecting the environment, fame and more.
"If I have some celebrity, I hope I can use it to make a difference," reads one of Phoenix's quotes. "The true social reward is that I can speak my mind and share my thoughts about the environment and civilization itself."
Another quote of River Phoenix's that Rain Phoenix included in her post included, "We're all worth it man. We're all worth millions of planets and stars and galaxies and universes."
Over the years, Rain Phoenix has celebrated her brother's life and legacy. In 2023, she shared a heartfelt post about him on the 30th anniversary of his death.
River Phoenix died on Oct. 31, 1993, in West Hollywood, California, from a drug overdose at 23.
The actor was known for many films including, "My Own Private Idaho," "The Mosquito Coast" and "Stand By Me."
In 1989, he received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his performance in the Sidney Lumet-directed film, "Running on Empty."
In 2020, River Phoenix and Rain Phoenix's brother, Joaquin Phoenix, one of River Phoenix's five siblings, opened up in an interview with "60 Minutes" about how River Phoenix's death impacted their family and how he feels connected to his brother in films that he work on.
"I feel like in virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way," the Academy Award-winning actor said.
"And I think that we've all felt his presence and guidance in our lives in numerous ways," he added.