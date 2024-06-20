Superstar rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail records.
Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked at 4:35 a.m. local time, according to jail records. Jail records also note that he submitted a bond of $650 and was released.
The rapper was "yelling obscenities" at someone on a yacht in Miami Beach Marina early Thursday morning and when officers responded they "could sense a strong smell of alcohol" on his breath, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.
The person on the yacht told police he did not want to press charges; he just wanted Scott off the vessel.
Police ordered the rapper to leave the dock or be arrested. As he made his way to the boardwalk, Scott "walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel," police said.
Scott initially complied with the order to leave the marina but then, five minutes later, returned and walked back toward the boat, police said. Officers ordered him not to go, and that's when police said Scott "began yelling" and became "erratic."
The rapper was taken into custody and, at the station house, told officers he had been drinking and stated "it's Miami," according to the police report.
In response to the misdemeanor charges against him, a written not guilty plea was submitted on Scott's behalf.
The 33-year-old rapper took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after he was released to write simply, "Lol." He also shared a meme of his mugshot, making it appear as if he was wearing earbuds, to his Instagram story.
A source close to Scott told ABC News there was no physical altercation, that it was just a rowdy party, and they did not suspect there would be further action, saying it was "akin to receiving a ticket."
Bradford Cohen, a legal representative for the rapper, said in a statement to ABC News, "Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."
The Grammy-nominated rapper is best known for Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits like "Sicko Mode," "Highest in the Room" and "Franchise."
Scott is father to daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, both of whom he shares with ex Kylie Jenner of "The Kardashians" fame.
Scott is set to kick off the European leg of his "Circus Maximus Tour" next week, starting with two performances in the Netherlands on June 28 and June 30.
He is then set to tour all across the continent throughout July and the beginning of August before heading to Brazil on Sept. 13 to perform in the Rock in Rio music festival.
Scott was also involved in a fight at a nightclub where he was performing in New York City on March 1, 2023, with the NYPD issuing an arrest warrant for the star. He allegedly punched a sound engineer who was working at Club Nebula and damaged $12,000 in sound equipment, according to police.
Scott's lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, at the time called it "a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation." Scott reportedly reached a settlement with the club and was never arrested.