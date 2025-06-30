Anneliese van der Pol, known for her roles in "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home," is going to be a mom.
On Friday, the actress announced that she and her husband Johnno Wilson are expecting a baby girl.
"WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" van der Pol captioned a joint Instagram post with Wilson. "We're thrilled!"
The couple's friends and fellow actors congratulated them in the comments of the post, including "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor David DeLuise and "Even Stevens" actress Christy Carlson Romano, who wrote, "Baby girl LETS GO!!!! 🎀."
In an exclusive interview with People on Friday, van der Pol, who has two sisters, said she "could not be happier to bring another girl into the sisterhood."
"There's something about a girl in this time that I'm just so proud of," she told the outlet.
She added, "I don't want her to be a performer or care if she's a doctor...but she WILL be a feminist."
Van der Pol and Wilson tied the knot in December 2024. The couple eloped at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.
They both starred in the Disney sitcom "Raven's Home" from July 2017 to September 2023, playing ex-spouses Chelsea and Garrett Grayson.
Prior to Friday's baby news, the couple said they weren't sure if they were going to have kids. "We knew early on in our relationship that we had something amazing between us, so we had the kids convo early on and agreed -- let's just focus on career and travel," Wilson told People on Friday.
The outlet noted that the two revisited the subject years later and decided to meet with a fertility doctor.
Van der Pol told People that she found out she was pregnant "literally the day before we were meant to meet our [in vitro fertilization] doctor."
"I realized I was late," she said. "So I took a test, saw two lines, and canceled our appointment. I put the pregnancy stick on Johnno's pillow and watched him figure it out when he came in to bring me my morning coffee."