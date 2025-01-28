Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant were all smiles as they attended the "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" premiere in Paris on Monday.
The duo, who both starred in the first two "Bridget Jones" films, shared a sweet embrace and posed for photographers on the pink carpet.
Zellweger wore a black, one shoulder, lace gown, and accessorized the look with black heels.
In the highly anticipated film, Zellweger returns to her iconic role as Bridget Jones and Grant will reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver, Bridget's colleague and former lover.
The film will follow Bridget, now a single mother to her 9-year-old son Billy and 4-year-old daughter Mabel, as she leans on her friends to attempt to move on from the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and put herself back out there in the modern age of dating.
In addition to Zellweger and Grant, the film will also star Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Leo Woodall, Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" will be released in theaters internationally and stream on Peacock in the United States on Feb. 13.