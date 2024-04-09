Renée Zellweger is set to star in a new "Bridget Jones" film.

The Academy Award winner, who portrayed Bridget Jones in the past three "Bridget Jones" rom-com films, will return to the role in "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy," which will be adapted for the big screen from the 2013 best-selling novel of the same name by Helen Fielding, Universal Pictures confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

Former "Bridget Jones" co-stars who will also return in the upcoming film include Hugh Grant, who played Daniel Cleaver in "Bridget Jones's Diary" in 2001 and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" in 2004, and Emma Thompson, who played Dr. Rawlings in the 2016 film "Bridget Jones's Baby" and also served as a screenwriter for the film.

Renee Zellweger in "Bridget Jones - The Edge Of Reason," 2004. Universal/Studio Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Two new stars are also slated to join the cast, including "Love Actually" star Chiwetel Ejiofor and "One Day" actor Leo Woodall.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" will be directed by Michael Morris and it will be produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett through Working Title Films. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will serve as the executive producers alongside Fielding. Miramax will co-finance the film.

The "Bridget Jones" films, which follow a 30-something-year-old woman named Bridget Jones who documents her life in her provocative and hysterical diary, has resonated with audiences around the globe.

Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger in "Bridget Jones - The Edge Of Reason," 2004. Universal/Studio Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

When the first film, "Bridget Jones's Diary," was released in 2001, it earned $272.5 million at the box office worldwide, according to The Numbers. Along with the first film in the series, and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" and "Bridget Jones's Baby," which followed in 2004 and 2016, respectively, the films have brought in more than $743.8 million at the box-office to date, according to The Numbers.

The role of Bridget Jones also earned Zellweger an Academy Award nomination for best actress in 2002 for "Bridget Jones's Diary."

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" will debut in cinemas internationally and on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine's Day 2025.