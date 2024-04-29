Billie Eilish fans won't have to wait long for her to hit them with some live dates, following the release of her upcoming album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
The "Bad Guy" singer announced HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR will launch Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada. The North American leg is scheduled to wrap up Dec. 17 in Los Angeles, and starting in February 2025, she'll head to Australia, followed by Europe, the U.K. and Ireland through July of 2025.
A presale for American Express cardholders begins April 30 with a general on-sale starting May 3.
There are various sustainability initiatives attached to Eilish's tour.
The singer is teaming with REVERB to reduce single-use plastic waste, compost and recycle other waste, and encourage plant-based food options. REVERB Eco-Villages at each show will allow fans to learn about and take part in the initiatives.
Fans are also encouraged to take public transportation or carpool to and from the shows, and will receive emails about their options before each concert.
Fans can bring empty reusable water bottles to the show and fill them up at free water refill stations.
In addition, fans are encouraged to wear thrifted, upcycled or borrowed clothing to the shows, instead of buying new outfits.
Eilish's new album "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" arrives May 17.