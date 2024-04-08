Billie Eilish has announced her third album, which is titled "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The award-winning singer shared Monday that the highly anticipated project will be out May 17.

The album's title reflects its sound, according to a press release, saying it "hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way."

Announcing the album on Instagram, Eilish said, "so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP"

Eilish said she and Finneas, her brother and collaborator, "truly could not be more proud of this album."

"We absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it," she added. "love you love you love you."

Billie Eilish has announced her third studio album, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT." William Drumm

Finneas also shared the album art on his account, captioning his post, "I love this album so much, so grateful I got to make this with billie, so glad it’s about to be yours."

The album will be available on digital platforms and a variety of physical formats on the same day, with all versions having the same track list.

Ahead of Monday's announcement, Eilish shared a teaser on her Instagram.

As with her previous album, all the physical formats -- including eight vinyl variants -- have been created using 100% recyclable materials.

Eilish released her second -- and most recent -- album, "Happier Than Ever," in July 2021. Following up on the blockbuster, star-making success of "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," her second album reached No. 1 on the charts in the U.S, U.K., Australia, Canada and many more countries.

The album announcement comes after she made history at the 2024 Oscars with her best original song win for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

With the win, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person to win two Academy Awards. She also won in 2022 for the theme song to the James Bond film "No Time to Die."