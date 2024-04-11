Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Gere dressed to the nines for a recent date night.

The couple, who married in 2018, attended the 2024 City Harvest Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 10.

The two served as co-chairs for the event.

The "Pretty Woman" actor donned a black suit for the evening, while the Spanish philanthropist wore a black dress.

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend the 2024 City Harvest Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, April 10, 2024, in New York. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This year's gala, themed "Magic of Motown," raised enough to help provide 10 million meals to New Yorkers in need, according to the City Harvest website.

Taye Diggs hosted the gala, where Alex Cohen and John Legend were honored.

The Geres share two young children and each also have a child from previous relationships.