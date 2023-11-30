Julia Roberts' latest look is giving "Pretty Woman" vibes.

The actress shined bright as she attended the London premiere of "Leave the World Behind" on Wednesday night.

She showed up for the red carpet wearing a pink blazer set straight from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection.

Roberts also wore a pair of hard-to-miss sparkly shoes, also from the luxury fashion house, that included layers of beaded materials that hung delicately like tiny strings of tinsel.

To complete the look, she wore a glitzy Chopard necklace and silver nails.

Julia Roberts attends the U.K. Special Screening of "Leave The World Behind" at The Curzon Mayfair, Nov. 29, 2023, in London. Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

Roberts wore another coordinating look earlier this week by Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, that also incorporated a monochromatic ensemble. The look included a burgundy jumpsuit, matching stockings and pointed-toe shoes, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Roberts stars in "Leave the World Behind" alongside Kevin Bacon, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali.

The film, directed by Sam Esmail, centers on a vacationing family who are told about a blackout and potential world crisis, and must determine how best to survive. It debuted in select theaters on Nov. 22, and is slated to begin streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 8.