Fitness media personality Richard Simmons took to Facebook to share a heartfelt Valentine's message about his mother.

"I remember making my mom Valentine's Day cards out of red construction paper," the 75-year-old's post began.

"I would go to Russell Stover and get her a box of her favorite chocolates. Then I would kiss her 100 times and she would laugh and laugh," Simmons continued.

The post is one of several Simmons has made recently, communicating messages of wellness and positivity to his more than 400,000 Facebook followers.

"How are you going to spend this special day?…. I hope with someone or someones you love…and do something nice for your heart…Like taking a walk or doing a workout," Simmons' post continued.

The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" workout star, who gained prominence in the 1980s, concluded the post with a collection of love song-themed song titles disguised in his Valentine's Day message of love.

"Know that we have Endless Love…and remember All You Need is Love. I Will Always Love You…We have A Crazy Little Thing Called Love …my question is Do You Love Me? What's Love Got to Do With It…everything. One more question…Who loves you baby?" Simmons concluded.

Richard Simmons post performance at SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert at ACME Comedy Theatre, Dec. 13, 2013, in Los Angeles. David A. Walega/WireImage/Getty Images

The post is accompanied by a Richard Simmons-appearing baby cupid.

The fitness guru, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, last made headlines in January when he addressed rumors of a Richard Simmons biopic on his Facebook page on Jan. 17.

"You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read," he wrote on Facebook. "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful," he continued.

"Thank you for all your love and support," he added.

The production company behind the film, Warner Bros. subsidiary The Wolper Organization, subsequently issued a statement on the matter to Variety.

"While we would love to have [Simmons] involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story," the statement read.

"We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that," the statement continued. "However he is an amazing person that changed millions of peoples' lives, and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized."