Richard Simmons' staff is sharing a social media post that Simmons had drafted and planned to post.
In the post that Simmons had drafted for Sunday, July 14, Simmons wore a NASA space suit, standing in front of a galactic-looking colorful background. The message he planned to share read "'Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard,'" according to his staff's post on his Facebook page.
Simmons died on Saturday, July 13, at 76 years old.
"Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting," read the post addressed from Simmons' staff.
"As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday."
Simmons' fitness videos became massively popular in the 1980s, fitting the upward trend of aerobics and Jazzercise. Videos like "Sweatin' to the Oldies" series became iconic videos of the era.
Just days before his death, Simmons reflected on his life, his legacy, and his relationship with his fans in an interview with People.
"When I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire," Simmons told the outlet. "I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, 'Oh look what I've done.' My thing was, 'Oh, look how many people I helped.'"