Is Rihanna adding Olympic athlete to her list of amazing endeavors? Well, kind of.
The singer and Fenty Beauty founder posted an endearing video on Friday of her young son RZA attempting to climb out of his crib.
The toddler is seen trying to escape as he adorably struggles to find his footing. Rihanna captioned the post, “Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport 🤦🏾♀️💙🤷🏿♀️,” giving fans a glimpse into the busy life of raising two young boys.
The 36-year-old singer and beauty mogul shares RZA, who recently turned 2, and her younger son, Riot Rose, who is 13 months old, with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.
A$AP Rocky and RZA recently became the stars of a new campaign for Savage X Fenty.
In July, the "Fashion Killa" rapper and RZA appeared at the launch of Savage X Classics. The campaign showcases the father-son duo modeling pieces from the popular lingerie and loungewear brand.
Rihanna also joined A$AP Rocky in Paris a few weeks earlier to support him at the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.
In June of 2023, Rihanna stepped down as chief executive officer of Savage X Fenty and welcomed Hillary Super as the brand's new CEO.