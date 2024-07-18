Riki Lindhome has revealed that she Fred Armisen married two years ago on June 1, 2022.
Lindhome told People in a recent interview, despite knowing each other for years, the relationship between the two didn't escalate until they worked together, filming "Wednesday" together in 2020 in Romania.
"I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date. That's what I knew. So I was like, 'Okay, let's explore,'" said Lindhome.
Lindhome said the situation was complicated by the fact that she was expecting a child soon via surrogacy.
"I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, 'Well, I can't say anything because I'm about to have a baby," she said.
Lindhome added that the evolution of the relationship was a natural progression.
"We were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, 'Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.' It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all."
Lindhome welcomed her child on March 1, 2022, sharing a photo of her newborn days later on Instagram.
After welcoming the child, Lindhome said Armisen, her and the child became an "insta-family."
Lindhome told People that months later the couple got married in a courthouse.
"It's not a secret, but we didn't really tell people. We didn't announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that's what happened, one friend at a time."
Armisen, a writer, actor and musician, first gained prominence for his role on the cast of "Saturday Night Live" which he starred in from 2002 until 2013. Armisen, 57, also starred in the sketch series "Portlandia," which he co-wrote and created.
Lindhome, 45, is a writer, director and musician who created "Another Period" a Comedy Central sitcom, and has starred in various television and film roles.
In "Wednesday," a Netflix horror comedy series, executive produced by Tim Burton, Lindhome plays Dr. Valerie Kinbott while Armisen played Uncle Fester, uncle of Wednesday Addams, the main character played by Jenna Ortega.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to representatives for Armisen and Lindhome for additional details on the marriage.