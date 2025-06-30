"St. Elmo's Fire" has reached a special milestone.
Over the weekend, the film marked 40 years since it premiered in theaters.
To celebrate, Rob Lowe took to TikTok and shared a video on Sunday to celebrate.
"Well, St. Elmo's Fire turned 40 today," he began. "Forty years ago, that movie came out in the theaters and it seems like yesterday."
He continued, "Thanks to everybody who's taken this movie into their heart and I'm going to raise a glass at St. Elmo's Fire for St. Elmo's Fire."
Lowe starred in the iconic 1985 film alongside Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell, Mare Winningham and more.
The movie was a coming-of-age film following a group of friends as they adjusted to post-college life and adulthood. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher.
The success of McCarthy's 2024 documentary, "BRATS," which explored 1980s films that shaped a generation and how the brat pack term took hold of young stars at the time, has inspired a "St. Elmo's Fire" sequel with the original cast.
In an interview with People published Sunday, Lowe talked about the sequel's script and said "it's really getting good."
He added that it's "super valid to revisit" the "St. Elmo's Fire" characters, who "continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life."