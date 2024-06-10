"St. Elmo's Fire" co-stars Ally Sheedy and Demi Moore recently reunited on the "BRATS" red carpet on, joining in a warm embrace while posing for photos.
The pair, who both appear in the documentary detailing the "Brat Pack," from the 1980s, originally starred in the 1985 coming-of-age film "St. Elmo's Fire." The film, co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher, centered on a group of friends adjusting to the realities of adulthood after graduating from college.
The pair gathered on June 7 for the premiere of Andrew McCarthy’s new film which re-tells the story of the "Brat Pack" several decades later. McCarthy reunites with stars of the famous group of actors including Moore, Sheedy, Jon Cryer, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton.
In a trailer for the film, Moore is seen discussing the time period with McCarthy.
"It really irritated me," Moore said in the trailer. "They said, 'What's more important to you? The movie or your life?' And I said, the movie!"
Sheedy also starred alongside "Brat Pack" members like Emilio Esteves, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald in the "Brat Pack" staple movie "The Breakfast Club."
"BRATS" will premiere on Hulu on June 13.
