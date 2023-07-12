Rob McElhenney is opening up about being diagnosed recently with "a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities."
The "Welcome to Wrexham" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star shared the news Tuesday on Twitter.
"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" he wrote.
Neurodevelopmental disorders are "behavioural and cognitive disorders, that arise during the developmental period, and involve significant difficulties in the acquisition and execution of specific intellectual, motor, language, or social functions," according to the World Health Organization. They can include "disorders of intellectual development, autism spectrum disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) amongst others," the WHO states.
Treatment options can include "psychosocial interventions, behavioural interventions, occupational and speech therapy," according to the WHO.
Learning disabilities, according to the National Institutes of Health, are "disorders that affect the ability to understand or use spoken or written language, do mathematical calculations, coordinate movements [and] direct attention."
"Learning disabilities can be lifelong conditions. In some people, several overlapping learning disabilities may occur," the NIH states.
McElhenney said he will go through his "full diagnosis/prognosis" on an upcoming episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" which drops in two weeks.
"It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone," he noted.
"You're not stupid. You're not 'bad,'" he continued. "It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)."
McElhenney hosts "The Always Sunny Podcast" with co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton and is married to his co-star Kaitlin Olson. Danny DeVito also stars on the sitcom, which is currently airing its 16th season.