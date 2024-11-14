Robbie Williams takes on a completely new shape in the trailer for his biopic, directed by "The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey.
The British pop star is portrayed as a CGI monkey, played by Jonno Davies, in the latest trailer for "Better Man," hitting select theaters Dec. 25 and out everywhere Jan. 17.
"Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time," a synopsis reads.
Watch the full trailer here.
"This is my story. But I'm not going to tell it in an ordinary way, because I don't see myself how others see me," Williams says in the trailer, explaining the decision to visualize him as a chimpanzee.
Next, the clip shows Williams as a chimp, performing onstage and pumping up a massive crowd at a concert.
"To be honest, I've always been a little less evolved," Williams jokes.
The trailer covers his life story, showing his upbringing and his struggle with his image as he rises to fame.
Williams, a member of the British pop group Take That, found massive fame in the mid 1990s before splitting off for a solo career, reuniting with the group in 2010 and again briefly in 2020. Williams has since been vocal regarding his experience with mental health issues and addiction during his rise to fame.
"Do I look like a pop star to you?" Williams asks in the trailer, which shows him at times filled with rage as he grapples with his future and ever-evolving fame.
The film stars Davies, who voiced and portrayed the chimpanzee version of Williams using motion capture technology, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno and more, as well as Williams voicing himself in parts.
In a video explaining the decision to portray Williams as a chimpanzee, Gracey explained Williams said that was the animal Williams saw himself as most similar to.