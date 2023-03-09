Aura is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

Robert Downey Jr. is taking on a real-life mission to help keep families safe online.

The "Avengers" and "Chaplin" actor is partnering with "GMA" sponsor Aura to help protect families against online crimes such as fraud, hacks and identity theft. According to the FBI, in 2021, $6.9 billion was lost to cybercrime targeting adults and seniors. And, most disturbingly, 500,000 online predators a day pose a threat to children, according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center.

Marvel Entertainment Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a trailer for "Avengers: Endgame."

"Every six seconds, someone's identity is stolen. And then last year, a million kids had their identity stolen," Downey told "Good Morning America." "And I find that very unnerving."

Aura has developed a software it describes as "an all-in-one intelligent safety solution that's simple to understand and easy to use." Its online safety app can be used both proactively and reactively in the event of a cyberattack. The app also includes everything from parental controls to device security all in one place.

"Online criminals are getting smarter and the only way to stay a step ahead of attackers is to use intelligent safety technologies," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Traditionally, digital security has required a lot of attention and maintenance. But, I strongly believe that these tools should reduce the burden of defense for users. With Aura, we've baked A.I. into the protection we deliver so that we can prevent attacks, enabling families to fight back against digital crime for the first time."

Downey said the projects he chooses to become involved in -- from the forthcoming series "The Sympathizer" to his partnership with Aura -- are ones that truly matter. He said he wants to feel that he is providing meaningful service to his loyal fan base from a face and person that they know and trust.

Carolco Pictures/Getty Images Robert Downey Jr playing around with his hat in a scene from the film "Chaplin."

"There has to be something where I feel like it really is providing a meaningful service," he said. "I think that when you have an audience that's come to trust that you bring them a certain quality of entertainment, when you come into the real world … the onus is really on you to apply those same principles."

"The amount of care, integrity and expertise that went into building this app are astonishing," he added. "And it's all to make it easy for the consumer to use, and for protecting your family and your loved ones and your information, which is the most sensitive and personal stuff we have."

