Dionne Warwick, Jennifer Hudson, Rev. Al Sharpton and more are among those remembering singer Roberta Flack after her death on Monday.
Stars talked about her powerful music, contributions to culture and Flack's impact on several communities.
Flack, known for her songs including her soulful interpretation of "Killing Me Softly with His Song," was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS, in 2022, which resulted in the loss of her singing voice, her publicists said at the time.
In her long-spanning career, Flack, 88, was nominated for 14 Grammys and won five, including a lifetime achievement award. She was the first artist to win a Grammy for record of the year two times in a row -- for "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" in 1973 and "Killing Me Softly with His Song" in 1974.
Read on for how the stars are honoring Flack.
Dionne Warwick
Singer and television host Warwick remembered her "dear friend" Flack in an emotional statement on Monday.
"We now say Rest In Peace and receive the loving award the Heavenly Father has for her," she stated. "I’ll miss our conversation about the journey through music we would have, as well as the love of the music we have been able to share."
She finished, "You will be missed, dear friend." Warwick included a video of her and Flack performing a duet of "Killing Me Softly with His Song."
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson took to Instagram to remember Flack, sharing a black-and-white photograph of Flack playing the piano.
"So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing," wrote Hudson. "One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!"
Rev. Al Sharpton
Rev. Sharpton also posted a tribute to the late singer on social media Monday.
"I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #RobertaFlack, one of the greatest musicians and vocalists of all time," wrote Sharpton, who highlighted her contributions to American culture and her activism.
Sharpton continued, "I first met her when I was just 12 years old at a rally for Operation Breadbasket. She was a dedicated supporter of the movement and Rev. Jesse Jackson. For the past 25 years, she remained a steadfast friend of the National Action Network, always showing up and standing for justice."
He finished, "May she rest in peace and power. Her music will live on forever."
Bernice King
Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., posted a short tribute to Flack with a black-and-white photo of the star.
"What a powerful, synchronized, beautiful instrument you were…Thank you, #RobertaFlack," she wrote.
Kelly Rowland
Singer and actress Kelly Rowland reacted to Flack's death in her memorial of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" singer.
"My heart just sank!! Our Dear Ms.Roberta Flack has ascended beyond but what beauty she has left us with!!" she wrote.
Rowland also detailed her own personal connection to Flack's music.
"THANK YOU for your effortless, most beautiful gift! THANK YOU for being apart of the soundtrack to the most tender moments in my life! So Grateful for you!"
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., remembered Flack's contributions to her city's community.
"Today, DC grieves the loss of Roberta Flack—an extraordinary vocalist who had a profound impact on our community," wrote Bowser. "From attending Howard University to teaching music at DC Public Schools, we are grateful for all the ways she shared her Grammy Award-winning talent with DC and with the world."
The mayor also sent condolences to Flack's loved ones and others affected by her loss.
Carole King
Singer Carole King shared a short tribute to Flack on Instagram writing, "Rest In Peace Roberta Flack" in a post featuring the album cover of Flack's 1971 project "Quiet Fire."
King shared a clip of Flack's version of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," which King wrote, off the album.
Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon
John Lennon's children, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, both paid tribute to the singer on Monday.
"Roberta Flack was a neighbor of Dad’s in New York City, and a dear friend of our family. Very sad to hear of her passing. 🙏🏼," wrote Julian Lennon in a post where he wished condolences to her loved ones.
Sean Ono Lennon, musician and younger brother to Julian Lennon posted on his Instagram story, "Thank you for the love and friendship."