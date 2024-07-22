Robin Williams' son shares touching tribute to father on what would've been his 73rd birthday
Zachary Pym Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams, shared a touching post on Instagram, commemorating his father on his birthday.
"Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world," Zachary Pym Williams wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
Williams’ note was posted with a black and white photo of the late actor, showing him with his legs crossed and fingers connected in a meditation style. Williams has a smile in the photo as he sits on the ground in front of a couch.
"There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch," wrote the "Good Will Hunting" actor’s son.
The Oscar-winning actor and comedian died by suicide in August of 2014 at 63. Williams, one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, starred in classic comedies and dramas such as "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Dead Poets Society," "Jumanji" and "Good Morning, Vietnam."
Zachary Williams ended his message with a note of gratitude and love for his father.
"I'm so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever," he wrote.
Zachary Williams is the child of Robin Williams and Valerie Velardi. Williams also shared two children, Zelda and Cody, with Marsha Garces. In 2011, Williams married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schenider.
Zachary Williams recently remembered his dad on Father’s Day in an Instagram post, similarly recognizing his father’s "thoughtfulness and compassion."
"On this tenth Father's Day without you, I'm remembering your incredible thoughtfulness and compassion for others," he wrote. "Thank you for showing me what it truly means to be unconditionally loving and kind. I miss you and love you today and every day."
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.