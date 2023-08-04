The top lot, with an estimated value of between $2.5 million and $3.8 million, is Mercury's treasured Yamaha G2 Baby Grand Piano, which he acquired in 1975 and on which he composed many of Queen's most recognizable songs, including the enduring hit "Bohemian Rhapsody," released that same year. Sotheby's said it was difficult to estimate the instrument's value: "This object was at the heart of his unparalleled journey. It's like Da Vinci's paintbrush."