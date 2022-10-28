Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

The Louisiana-born Lewis rose to fame thanks to the classic songs like "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" and "Great Balls of Fire," but he was also embroiled in controversy when he married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown.

During the late 1950s, the singer was part of Memphis, Tennessee, label Sun Records' roster of influential rock 'n' roll artists, which included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison. He was known for his wild performances on the piano, running his hand along the entire keyboard, knocking over his bench and even playing with his feet.

Lee, was infamously nicknamed "The Killer," and his songs "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" and "Great Balls of Fire," peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Both songs also topped the U.S. country charts.

While he scored another top-10 hit in 1958 with "Breathless," Lewis' career suffered following his marriage to Brown in 1957. Lewis was 22 at the time. The couple remained married until 1970 when Brown filed for divorce citing allegations of abuse and adultery.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jerry Lee Lewis performs on the Palomino Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 28, 2017, in Indio, Calif.

Jim Steinfeldt/Getty Images Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the Carlton Dinner Theatre in Bloomington, Minn., in 1988.

Brown was actually Lewis' third wife. He first married at 16 years old in 1952 and would go on to be married seven times in his life. He is survived by his wife Judith Lewis, the ex-wife of Brown's brother, whom he married in 2012.

He had six children, though two died tragically -- his son Steve drowned in a swimming pool at 3 years old and Jerry Jr. died in a car accident at 19.

Starting in the late 1960s and into the '80s, Lewis revived his career as a successful country artist, releasing dozens of charting hits.

Lewis was part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's first class of inductees in 1986. He also was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Mirrorpix via Getty Images Jerry Lee Lewis sitting at his piano, 1958.

The singer's life was chronicled in the 1989 biopic "Great Balls of Fire," which starred Dennis Quaid and featured Winona Ryder as Myra.

Lewis was also portrayed by Waylon Payne in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line."

Thomas S England/Getty Images Singer Jerry Lee Lewis lounges in his dressing room on Jan 22, 1982.

His last studio album, "Rock and Roll Time," was released in 2014 and featured guest appearances from several well-known musicians, including Keith Richards, The Band's Robbie Robertson, Neil Young and Nils Lofgren.