A special featuring highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The star-studded event took place in November in Brooklyn, New York. Among the inductees were Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray received the musical influence award and Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin were honored with the Music Excellence Award.

Many artists were in attendance to celebrate the inductees, including Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel, Carrie Underwood and more.

The ceremony included surprise appearances by Jimmy Page, who performed a tribute to late guitar legend and Musical Influence inductee Wray, and Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, who took part in a rendition of The Band's "The Weight" in memory of the late Robbie Robertson.

While neither Rage nor Bush showed up, Rage guitarist Tom Morello accepted the honor and delivered a fiery speech, while St. Vincent performed "Running Up That Hill" in honor of the English singer-songwriter.

Ahead of Monday's special on ABC, check out more highlights from the induction ceremony here.

The 3-hour special will also be available to stream Jan. 2 on Hulu and Disney+.