Rod Stewart is setting the record straight on retirement rumors.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he clarified the retirement rumors that sprung up when he said that his upcoming concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 6 and 7 would be "the last" of the rock 'n' roll shows.
To set the record straight, the "Maggie May" singer, 78, assured his fans that he would not be stepping away from the genre -- or the stage -- anytime soon.
"I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused my dear fans and the media," he said. "I shall never retire. I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."
He also let fans know he will be playing the hits at his upcoming U.K., U.S. and South America shows, which run through 2024.
Stewart noted that he has said in interviews that his "newest passion is big bang/swing music," and once he's done touring the hits, he's "eager to share" that side of his musical repertoire with fans. But he's not about to abandon his classics.
"I could never turn my back on the songs that I've written and sung over the last six decades," he wrote. "They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I'll always come back to them."
"I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year," he added.
Rod is currently on a tour of the U.K. with Culture Club. His North American tour is set to kick off on July 29 in Sparks, Nevada.