The "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise is expanding -- again!
On Monday, the first-ever season of "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" was announced with a premiere date of Aug. 16 on Paramount+.
The series will feature 12 queens from around the world -- with Alyssa Edwards representing the United States -- competing for the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World," a $200,000 grand prize and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
Joining host RuPaul at the judges' table will be Michelle Visage, choreographer Jamal Sims and a rotation of stars from across the international "Drag Race" franchises.
"The world is not ready for 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars,'" RuPaul said in a press release. "Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f------ minds."
MTV and World of Wonder have also partnered with All Out, an international organization fighting for LGBTQ+ rights around the globe, making a $100,000 donation to the "Drag Saves the World" fund.
Meet the 12 queens competing on the first season of "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" below.
- Alyssa Edwards (United States)
- Athena Likis (Belgium)
- Eva Le Queen (Philippines)
- Gala Varo (Mexico)
- Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)
- Kween Kong (Australia)
- Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)
- Nehellenia (Italy)
- Pythia (Canada)
- Soa de Muse (France)
- Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)
- Vanity Vain (Sweden)
"RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" premieres with two episodes Aug. 16 on Paramount+.