Ryan Coogler on why 'Ironheart' is the next superhero we need: Everything to know about the new series
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is out with a new series and it's exploring a character from his blockbuster hit, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Today, the first three episodes of the new series, "Ironheart," launches on Disney+ and focuses on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), "a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world" and whose iron suits "rival the best" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a press release.
Coogler, who is an executive producer on the project, spoke with "Good Morning America" at the "Ironheart" fan event in Hollywood on Monday and shared why Riri is the next superhero fans need in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU
"She's a true Gen Z MCU hero," Coogler said. "I think she's dealing with the world at a point where it's very similar to our own. It's a lot of anxiety around AI, around ethics of advanced technology and its usage and, also, she's dealing with relationships and her own mental health."
He added, "I'm so excited, it's the perfect time for this show."
Who stars in 'Ironheart'?
Along with Thorne, the cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden EhRenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.
The cast also includes Zoe Terakes, Zhaleh, Shakira Barrera, Cree Summer, Tanya Christiansen, Sonia Denis, LaRoyce Hawkins and Shea Couleé.
Additionally, Anthony Ramos portrays Parker Robbins/"The Hood."
How does 'Ironheart' fit into the MCU?
"Ironheart" is set after the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," according to a press release. In the film, Riri is introduced as a brilliant 19-year-old MIT student who has reverse-engineered Tony Stark's Iron Man tech to build her own suit. She becomes a target after she created a vibranium-detecting machine used by the U.S. government.
The machine leads to the discovery of vibranium in the ocean, which threatens Talokan, the hidden underwater kingdom led by Namor. Riri is brought to Wakanda for protection against Namor, who wants her killed to prevent exposure of vibranium. While in Wakanda, Riri builds a new Ironheart suit.
Separately, Coogler says that in the "Ironheart" comic book, Riri and Tony Stark (Ironman), had a friendship.
"He was kind of advising her," Coogler said in a video shared by Marvel. "And eventually, she got her own identity as Ironheart. It was really exciting for me bringing that character into the MCU in 'Wakanda Forever.'"
Director Chinaka Hodge said in a video for Marvel, "In our series, we're telling the story of what happens the days after Wakanda, in the formative years of the superhero."
What has Robert Downey Jr. said about 'Ironheart'?
At the fan event, Thorne said it's been "so cool" to get Robert Downey Jr.'s support for "Ironheart."
She said that Downey Jr., who portrayed Ironman/Tony Stark in the Marvel films, FaceTimed her.
"I'm such a Marvel fan," Thorne said. "I'm thinking about Robert Downey Jr. FaceTiming to say how insane it is that here we are, 17 years since that first 'Iron Man' series, only continuing to make incredible stories and take people on an epic ride."
She added, "To go from being a fan of the MCU to being here now on this carpet, welcoming this show into the world with the rest of this gorgeous cast and my family is just so unreal."
What sets 'Ironheart' apart from other MCU films and television shows?
The new series is set in Chicago, and stars from the show shared what sets "Ironheart" apart from other shows and films in the MCU.
Ramos shared how the new series explores Chicago's predominantly Puerto Rican neighborhood of Humboldt Park.
"Chicago is a big player in the show," Ramos said. "And there's Humboldt Park, Logan Square -- that's a Puerto Rican neighborhood. It was interesting. We got to use the culture that he (Parker Robbins) grew up in as well as a backstory about his family to really help you get into the mind[set] of why Parker is the way he is and why he's doing what he's doing."
Terakes shared how the series reflects a diverse cast and said how "surreal" it was to be a part of the show.
"We were so fortunate to be a part of this team that is almost exclusively Black, brown, queer, trans," Terakes said. "It's just not the kind of superhero stuff that I grew up with as a kid. I was looking at a lot of white boys, white cis boys fighting and jumping off buildings, and that was amazing, but I wanted to be one of those people."
Summer echoed Terakes and shared how "Ironheart" is a "delight to finally see a reflection of myself."
"For my daughters to see this young inventor and genius and to have someone like that to look up to that we get to be superheroes -- it's very important," she said.
How to watch 'Ironheart'
"Ironheart" is on Disney+ now with the first three episodes.
The final three will stream on July 1.
See the trailer for "Ironheart" below.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.