Dunkin' dropped a hot new collaboration for summer this week that taps into the celebrity of "Short n' Sweet" pop princess Sabrina Carpenter.
New Sabrina Carpenter drink collab at Dunkin'
Dunkin' announced the launch of Sabrina's Strawberry Dream Refresher on Wednesday, a nod to Carpenter's unreleased song "Strawberry Moon."
The beverage is made with strawberry flavor and oat milk and is topped with cold foam.
This is Carpenter's second limited-time stint atop the coffee chain's menu following her Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso beverage, which hit menus last December to ring in 2025 as a nod to her hit single "Espresso," off her Grammy-winning album "Short n' Sweet."
New summer menu at Dunkin' includes ice cream frozen coffees, Summer Munchkins and more
Additional new summertime offerings hitting menus Wednesday and available nationwide include a trio of frozen coffees, a $5 meal deal and more:
Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees: These are available in three classic flavors -- Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip and Butter Pecan -- and are topped with whipped cream, drizzle and crunchy waffle cone pieces.
Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap: This new item is made with crispy hash browns, egg, melted American cheese, all-new chipotle aioli, and a choice of bacon or sausage, wrapped in a tortilla.
Summer MUNCHKINS Bucket: The 50-count Munchkins assortment is served in a limited-edition, reusable beach bucket.
Braided Apple Pie: The Braided Apple Pie is a handheld pastry filled with baked apples, wrapped in a braided dough and sprinkled with sugar.
Star Spangled Donut: These star-shaped donuts are filled with vanilla-flavored buttercream and topped with blue icing and red, white, and blue sprinkles.
$5 Meal Deal: The new $5 Meal Deal features two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches, including the new Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, and a medium hot or iced coffee in 14-ounce or 24-ounce sizes.