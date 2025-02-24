Stars from across Hollywood are hitting the red carpet for the 2025 SAG Awards.
Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Segel, Millie Bobby Brown, Demi Moore and more are among the celebrities posing for photos ahead of Sunday's show.
Some of the top film actors and actresses up for awards include Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo and Moore. While some of the biggest stars from this year's top television shows are nominated including Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster, Jeff Bridges and Anna Sawai. For a full look at nominations read here.
Kristen Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Jane Fonda is also set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.
Check out arrivals on the carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards carpet below.