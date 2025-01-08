Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.
Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year's SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix's YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.
Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards website.
"Wicked" was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture, and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.
"A Complete Unknown" followed close behind with four nods, while "Emilia Pérez" and "Anora" snagged three noms each.
On the television side, "Shōgun" was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.
"The Bear" and "The Diplomat" followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.
There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and more.
Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.
The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.
FILM
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
- Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
- Daniel Craig, "Queer"
- Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
- Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
- Jonathan Bailey, "Wicked"
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
- Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
- Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"
- Danielle Deadwyler, "The Piano Lesson"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
- Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Anora"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Wicked"
TELEVISION
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
- Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
- Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
- Kathy Bates, "The Great Lillian Hall"
- Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
- Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
- Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
- Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
- Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
- Nicola Coughlan, "Bridgerton"
- Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"
- Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
- Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
- Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
- Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
- "Bridgerton"
- "The Day of the Jackal"
- "The Diplomat"
- "Shōgun"
- "Slow Horses"
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Shrinking"
STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "The Fall Guy"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Wicked"
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
- "The Boys"
- "Fallout"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "The Penguin"
- "Shōgun"