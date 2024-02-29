Sally Rooney, the bestselling author of the novels "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends," has a new book coming out.

On Thursday, publishing company Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Rooney's new book, "Intermezzo," will be released in September 2024.

According to details about the new novel, the book will center around two brothers, Peter and Ivan Koubek.

"Aside from the fact that they are brothers, Peter and Ivan Koubek seem to have little in common," Farrar, Straus & Giroux shared in a press release about "Intermezzo." "Peter is a Dublin lawyer in his thirties -- successful, competent, and apparently unassailable."

"But in the wake of their father's death, he's medicating himself to sleep and struggling to manage his relationships with two very different women -- his enduring firs love, Sylvia, and Naomi, a college student for whom life is one long joke," the press release continues.

Ivan on the other hand is a 22-year-old competitive chess player, the antithesis of his older brother. His story will follow the grief he has over the passing of his and Peter's father, but also follow his relationship with Margaret, an older woman whose life become "rapidly and intensely intertwined" with Ivan's.

"For two grieving brothers and the people they love, this is a new interlude -- a period of desire, despair, and possibility," the press release for the new book says. "A chance to find out how much one life might hold inside itself without breaking."

Farrar, Straus & Giroux also shared a passage from the Rooney's new novel on Instagram. It reads: "Didn't seem fair on the young lad. That suit at the funeral. With the braces on his teeth, the supreme discomfort of adolescence."

Sally Rooney, novelist, at the Hay Festival, May 28, 2017, in Hay on Wye, United Kingdom. David Levenson/Getty Images

Rooney's previous bestselling novels, "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends," were adapted into streaming series released on Hulu.

The adaptation of "Normal People" was released in 2020 and starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal. "Conversations with Friends" was released in 2022 and starred Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Joe Alwyn.

"Intermezzo" will follow Rooney's third novel, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," which was published in 2021.