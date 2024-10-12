Salma Hayek took to Instagram to wish her stepson, Augustin James "Augie" Evangelista, a happy 18th birthday.
In a touching post on Friday featuring a carousel of photos, Hayek shared glimpses of special moments with Augie, including a photo of him with his mother, supermodel Linda Evangelista.
"Happy 18th bday Augie," Hayek captioned the post. "You're officially a full grown up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France. 😱 Your gentle heart is like a healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you. Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️"
Augie, now 18, is the son of Hayek's husband, billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, and Evangelista. Hayek has been married to Pinault since 2009.
The couple also share a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who turned 17 last month.
Hayek also marked her daughter's birthday on Instagram with sweet throwback photos and a caption that read, "My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale 💋🙏♥️."