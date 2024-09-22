Salma Hayek is celebrating her daughter Valentina's 17th birthday!
To honor her only child, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault, the "Frida" actress shared a series of photos and a video from some old and new memories on her Instagram Saturday.
In one snap, a younger Valentina can be seen sitting on her dad's lap while he gives her a kiss on the cheek. Another more recent photo shows Valentina standing in front of birthday balloons.
In the caption, Hayek wrote an emotional tribute to her daughter.
"My baby last birthday at home (for now)," she wrote. "Im already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale 💋🙏♥️."
In addition to Valentina, Hayek is also a stepmom to Pinault's daughter, Mathilde, and sons, François and Augustin.
In 2022, Hayek and Valentina co-starred in the cover of Vogue's Mexico's May Issue.
When asked if they liked working together during their interview, Valentina told the outlet, "I don't know (laughs), we didn't do many things together when we were taking the photos or with the clothes."
Hayek also chimed in, saying, "In this house we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet. Then I find nothing."
At the time, Hayek also opened up about her personal journey of becoming a mother later on in life.
"I did it because I found the partner of my life, who had a stable career, but I already wanted this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me," she explained. "Neither my career nor anything, I think that helped me a lot. I also felt that I had already done many things in my life, so it was already a different stage for me because I had already done things that I was already very proud of."