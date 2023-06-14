Salma Hayek is opening up on her role in the highly anticipated upcoming season of "Black Mirror."
While appearing on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, the actress said the chance to play herself in the sixth season of the anthology series was "bizarre" and "an opportunity to make fun" of herself.
"I was shocked when I read the script -- I was shocked that my name was in it," she said. "It's kind of like a parody of me ... I have a very good sense of humor about myself."
What was it like for @salmahayek to play Salma Hayek in #BlackMirror?— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2023
"It was so bizarre … but it was not difficult at all because it's kind of like an opportunity to make fun of yourself." pic.twitter.com/v0Ygq6B3VD
"Maybe not everything that's on the screen is a real Salma, but it allowed me to be the real Salma by doing the parody of myself," she continued. "It's humbling, you know? But also it gives you the freedom to be very bold about things you would never do in real life but that has crossed your mind, here and there. It gave me that permission to be extra, extra, extra."
She said she also "fell in love" with her co-star, "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy.
"I just loved being this crazy version of myself for her, with her," she said.
While appearing on "GMA," Hayek also shared how she feels about her 15-year-old daughter Valentina's acting and directing aspirations.
"Do you know how I feel about that?" she said. "That would have been a disaster if you are in this business and your kid wants to do that and has no talent. That's the kiss of death -- because they're gonna resent you forever. But she's so talented ... so if she wants to do that, I'm proud of her."
"I feel like she's been acting and directing since she was 2, especially directing," she said, describing Valentina as "amazing."
The new season of "Black Mirror" is available to stream on June 15 on Netflix.