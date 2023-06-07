It has become more commonplace for celebrities to share unfiltered snapshots that show off their natural beauty, without the usual full glam of expertly executed hair and makeup.
Salma Hayek is the latest A-lister to share a fresh-faced side of herself -- including natural signs of aging -- with her 24.4 million followers.
The Mexican American actress posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."
The comments section was flooded with flame and heart emoji, positivity and admiration of Hayek's natural beauty, including love from supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wrote simply, "Beautiful."
The 56-year-old, who was recently featured as one of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2023, has shared other candid, makeup-free moments in the past, most recently prior to this year's Met Gala.
"Morning of the #MetGala: Some work hard, and go through many steps to get red carpet ready... some people just wake up gorgeous 💁♀️," she wrote in the caption of a May 4 Instagram post, tagging friend and fellow actress Penélope Cruz, who appeared in a carousel of photos with Hayek.
In the images, Hayek can be seen wearing face masks and eye patches, and posing with Cruz in her pajamas and on a massage table.
Cruz shared one of the images on her own Instagram account at the time, writing in the caption, "MET morning with @salmahayek Ayyyyyy, cuanto la quiero!!!!"