Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek, 56, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie showing off her gray hairs.
The "Black Mirror" star wrote in the caption, "Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it, don't wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!! 😜😹. Bring on the wisdom🦉."
In the carousel of photos, Hayek shows off a gray patch of hair around her temple that was revealed by her sunglasses pushing her hair behind her ears, as well as what her hair looks like when her glasses are not on top of her head.
Hayek has been open about ageing in the past. In June, she joked to "Good Morning America" that she's sometimes "too lazy" to dye her hair, using mascara instead to cover up grays.
"So, I go like this, and then I go like this," she said, demonstrating how she uses her mascara wand on her eyelashes and then her gray hairs.
"It’s my trick. George [Stephanopoulos], you should try it one day," she added, speaking directly to the "GMA" co-anchor.
Hayek is also no stranger to sharing makeup-free selfies on social media. In May, she shared a series of photos of herself preparing for the Met Gala with friend and fellow actress Penelope Cruz, captioning the Instagram post, "Some work hard, and go through many steps to get red carpet ready... some people just wake up gorgeous 💁♀️ @penelopecruzoficial."
In the images, Hayek is fresh-faced, wearing a set of under-eye masks and a full face-mask, clad in her pajamas.
She also posted a makeup-free selfie in June, which went viral.
"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she captioned the image, a close-up photo of part of her face.
The post received a flood of positive comments and love from followers and celebrities alike, including Cruz, supermodel Cindy Crawford and countless others.