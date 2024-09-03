Salma Hayek celebrated her 58th birthday this week with some sea, sun and plenty of bikini snaps.
The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of alluring photos of her cruising on a yacht.
"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me," Hayek captioned the carousel of alluring snaps. "P.s none of these are throwbacks."
In the first photo, Hayek is seen wearing a multicolored one-piece halter swimsuit, dark sunglasses and a straw hat.
In subsequent photos, she's seen wearing an array of other swimsuits, including lots of bikinis and stylish cover-ups.
Since posting, the "House of Gucci" star's radiant post has garnered more than 1.3 million likes.
Throughout the years, Hayek has put her natural beauty on display time and time again, all while encouraging others to embrace their own beauty and boost their self-confidence.
Ahead of her birthday this year, she also shared several other videos and photos where she's seen rocking more vibrant swim looks from throughout the summer.