Sarah Jessica Parker had a few magical guests by her side for the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere.

The "Sex and the City" star brought along husband Matthew Broderick as well as the longtime couple's 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Loretta Elwell Broderick, on the red carpet for the Disney+ film's premiere Tuesday night at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and their daughters attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Sept.27, 2022, in New York City.

Parker, 57, wore a floral jacket paired with pink cropped pants and pink pumps for the event, while her daughters kept things simpler with Tabitha wearing a sparkly silver dress and Loretta wearing a black dress with billowy sleeves.

"Hocus Pocus 2" sees Parker reprising her character Sarah Sanderson alongside fellow witchy sisters Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, played by Bette Midler, and Mary Sanderson, played by Kathy Najimy. The trio reunited for the sequel, which premieres nearly 30 years after the first film.

In addition to their twin daughters, Parker and Broderick -- who married in 1997 -- are also parents to their 19-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick.

"Hocus Pocus 2" hits Disney+ on Sept. 30. The first "Hocus Pocus" film is currently available to stream on the platform.