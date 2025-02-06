Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses 'Buffy' sequel series in note to fans: 'This will be for you'
Sarah Michelle Gellar is reacting to news that a new "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series could be returning to television.
Just days after "Good Morning America" learned that a sequel series was nearing a pilot order at Hulu with Gellar returning, Gellar herself is now speaking out.
The actress played the titular role of Buffy Summers, the once-in-a-generation "chosen one" with the strength and skills to fight the forces of darkness, in the original series.
"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me," Gellar wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Gellar went on to recall how three years ago, she got a call from former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" executive producer Gail Berman, saying Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao wanted to meet for Gellar to "hear her take on a potential 'Buffy' revival."
"I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice," she continued.
Gellar said she went to the meeting, "mainly just to meet Chloé," and 20 minutes turned into four hours.
"We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us," she wrote. "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea."
Addressing the fans, Gellar said she has "always listened" to their "desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right."
"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there," she assured them. "I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love 'Buffy' as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."
Earlier this week, "GMA" confirmed that the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel series was nearing a pilot order at Hulu. The show, teased as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse," is from 20th Television.
Reps for Hulu and 20th Television had no comment.
The Zuckerman sisters are writing and executive producing alongside Zhao, who is directing and executive producing.
Gellar is also attached to executive produce in addition to starring in the new series.
Berman is also attached to executive produce alongside Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui and Dolly Parton. All four were executive producers on the original "Buffy" series.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" franchise kicked off with the 1992 film of the same name starring Kristy Swanson in the title role.
A television series starring Gellar -- as well as Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head and more -- aired for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. The show led to the spinoff series "Angel."
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, 20th Television, ABC News and "Good Morning America."