Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating 22 years of marriage.
In a joint Instagram post Sunday, the couple shared a photo of themselves in which Prinze can be seen sweetly cuddling Gellar from behind while the pair smile at the camera.
"22 @realfreddieprinze 🥂💍👰🏼," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress wrote in the caption.
Gellar and Prinze first met while working on the 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Prinze told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that it wasn't until three years after they first worked together that he realized she was the one.
"She didn't have a driver's license so I was her chauffeur, and I would drive her to the gym every day and then go to the store, go get myself some lunch and then drive her back, and we would just have an hour drive," he continued.
"We shot ['I Know What You Did Last Summer'] in this tiny little crazy town called [Southport, North Carolina]," he added. "I would drive her to Wilmington, [North Carolina], every day that we had off, every day during rehearsals, and we would have you know 55 minutes -- if I drove the speed limit -- to get to know one another. She was from New York City and I am a SoCal kid, so we were night and day, and it was just our philosophies on life just never clicked."
He added, "Then one day everything clicked, and it was about probably three years later, and we started dating, and she's been my girlfriend ever since."
The couple tied the knot Sept. 1, 2002, and went on to have two children together, daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11.
Gellar recently marked her kids' first day back at school, sharing a post about the milestone on Instagram on Aug. 27.
"Parents …. Who gets me today?!?" she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing while holding up back-to-school signs for both Charlotte and Rocky, who were starting high school and middle school, respectively.
She added, "But also…. How do I have a high schooler and a middle schooler?!? Time is a b----. #backtoschool."