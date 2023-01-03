Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shared several snaps of some good times from her family vacation.

The actress rang in the new year in a tropical destination alongside her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their children Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.

In a slideshow shared on Monday, the actress included some beach photos, a snap with her husband celebrating 2023, a zip-lining photo and more.

She also shared a video of herself zip-lining on Instagram, which she captioned "Heading into 2023."

During the trip, the actress also showed off her Barbie-inspired swimwear. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," she captioned a snap shared on Christmas Day.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. met while working on the 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and were married in 2002.