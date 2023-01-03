Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shared several snaps of some good times from her family vacation.
The actress rang in the new year in a tropical destination alongside her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their children Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.
In a slideshow shared on Monday, the actress included some beach photos, a snap with her husband celebrating 2023, a zip-lining photo and more.
- 1February 23, 2019
- 2October 1, 2021
- 3September 6, 2022
She also shared a video of herself zip-lining on Instagram, which she captioned "Heading into 2023."
During the trip, the actress also showed off her Barbie-inspired swimwear. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," she captioned a snap shared on Christmas Day.
Gellar and Prinze Jr. met while working on the 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and were married in 2002.
The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in September.