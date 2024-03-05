Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Cruel Intentions."

The actress took to Instagram as the 1999 classic hit the big milestone on Tuesday, sharing photos that were used to promote the film when it first premiered, featuring herself and co-stars Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

"Happy 25th #cruelintentions," she wrote in the caption. "Everybody still loves you, and I intend to keep it that way."

In addition to Gellar, Phillippe and Witherspoon, the movie also starred Selma Blair. Directed by Roger Kumble, the movie is an adaptation of the 1782 novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

The film chronicles the story of "two vicious step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school [who] make a wager ... to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term," according to IMDb.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in a scene from the movie ‘Cruel Intentions.’ Columbia Pictures

A prequel film was later released in 2001, and a third film was released in 2004, as a sequel. The movie also spawned a jukebox musical in 2015.

Last year, a series adaptation of the original film was announced by Prime Video.

The new take features a brand new cast and follows "two ruthless siblings [who] will do anything [to] stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy," according to a synopsis from the streaming service.

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States," the synopsis states.

Where are the stars of "Cruel Intentions" now?

Over two decades after the release of the 1999 movie, its cast members have continued to thrive in their professions.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in a scene from the movie ‘Cruel Intentions.’ Columbia Pictures

Sarah Michelle Gellar

After leaving the long-running television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 2003, Gellar went on to appear in the box office hit "The Grudge" in 2004 and co-starred with Robin Williams in the television series "The Crazy Ones" in 2013. In 2022, she starred in Netflix teen black comedy "Do Revenge" and made a return to TV in the Paramount+ supernatural drama series "Wolf Pack" in 2023.

Reese Witherspoon

Meanwhile, since starring in "Cruel Intentions," Witherspoon has appeared in box office mega-hits such as "Legally Blonde" (2001) and "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002). She won an Oscar for her role as June Carter Cash in 2005's "Walk the Line" and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. She received an Oscar nomination for her role in "Wild" in 2014. Since then, she has starred in the HBO series "Big Little Lies" and is currently starring in the Emmy-winning hit series "The Morning Show," which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Ryan Phillippe

Philippe, who played Sebastian Valmont in "Cruel Intentions," has also gone onto enjoy success, appearing in movies such as the critically acclaimed "Gosford Park" in 2001, "Flags of Our Fathers" in 2006 and "The Lincoln Lawyer" in 2011, among many others. He starred in the USA Network series "Shooter" in 2016 and is set to star in the upcoming series "Prey," directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil. Philippe was notably married to Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. The former couple share two children, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe.

Selma Blair

Blair reunited with Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde" in 2001. She has since starred in films such as "After" in 2019 and its sequel, "After We Collided," in 2020. She also appeared in "Feast of Love" in 2007 and "A Dirty Shame" in 2004, as well as TV shows such as "Hellboy" and "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story." In 2018, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She has been in remission since 2021.