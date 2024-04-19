Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her life after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment, and sharing her hope for their future.

The couple, who became famous for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

Their case returned to a federal appeals court in Atlanta on Friday as they seek an appeal to review what they consider a court error.

During the 30-minute hearing, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney argued that they deserve a new trial. While the Chrisleys were not present in court, their attorney says they were both able to listen in via live-stream from prison.

"The primary issue we were arguing about is the questions if one of the witnesses testified falsely and if the prosecution had knowledge of it," attorney Alex Little said.

Savannah, who traveled from her home in Nashville to support her parents, said this was a step toward getting her parents home because she believes in law and order.

"I believe we should have a system that holds people accountable, but the government needs to be held accountable as well," she said.

In an interview with "Nightline's" Juju Chang ahead of the appeal hearing and which airs in full tonight at 12:37 a.m. ET, Savannah reflected on the moment she bid farewell to Chris and Julie before the pair reported to prison in January 2023.

"Just watched them stand in their bedroom, just hugging and kissing and not knowing," she recalled. "You know, at this point, you just hear 12 years, seven years. And that's a long time to be away from someone that you've been together with for 30 years, almost."

Savannah Chrisley interview airs on "Good Morning America," on April 19, 2024. ABC News

Since her parents' imprisonment, Savannah, 26, has been raising her younger family members, her little brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11. The latter has been raised by Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley due to their son Kyle Chrisley's struggles with substance abuse.

Asked whether there was any doubt that she would be the one to take on the responsibilities as their guardian, Savannah replied, "Oh, I think it was just an unspoken thing that we just knew."

Savannah said she and her family have been using therapy as a tool to help them adjust to their new normal.

"Both the kids are in therapy every week," she shared. "Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what's going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn't factual."

Following the Chrisleys' sentencing in 2022, a lawyer for the couple said in a statement to several media outlets at the time that they planned to fight their convictions, claiming that the trial had been "marred by serious and repeated errors" and that they were "optimistic about the road ahead."

The couple has also claimed poor conditions behind bars, including that the food was dated.

In a statement to ABC News, the Bureau of Prisons said they do not comment on particular individuals but wrote in part that the quality of food served is a priority and their mission is to "provide healthy, nutritionally sound, and appetizing meals."

During the interview with "Nightline," Little said he sees the hearing of their case on Friday as a small victory regardless of the outcome.

"It means the judges are taking this seriously," Little explained. "They want to hear from both sides, and they're digging into the record."

As the legal challenge proceeds, Savannah said she is still holding out hope for her family to be reunited soon.

Until then she said she is keeping her head up and staying positive and motivated by "replaying the image of my parents coming home."

ABC News' Doc Louallen contributed to this report.