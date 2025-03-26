Jinkies! "Scooby-Doo" is getting a live-action series.
Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.
The show will revolve around the teens' final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.
"Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," the logline continues. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."
Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.
For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full circle moment.
"One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells," Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. "Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"
The upcoming series is based on characters in "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.
The show followed Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers and their talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo as they travel in their van called the "Mystery Machine" and solve mysteries about supernatural creatures.
Over the years, "Scooby-Doo" has been developed into several spin-offs, reboots and live-action films starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.
Warner Bros. Television President of Creative Affairs Clancy Collins White said in a statement, "We're thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary 'Scooby-Doo' franchise to a live-action series for the first time."
Collins White added, "It's no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We're excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we're grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity."