James Gunn is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and DC Studios co-CEO shared a nostalgic Instagram post on March 26 to mark the day the film, which he wrote, was released in theaters 20 years earlier.

"20 Years ago today Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (I was never a big fan of the title - I had named it simply Scooby-Doo Unleashed) was released in theaters," he wrote in the caption. "A great group of people - I made quite a few life long friends working on this project."

The first photo of Gunn's post shows him standing alongside some of the film's cast including Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Ahhhh youth. Love this photo," Lillard wrote in the comments.

Green chimed in, "Indelible memories! SO much fun making that movie."

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" movie poster. Warner Bros.

The film, directed by Raja Gosnell, starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones, Gellar as Daphne Blake, Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Cardellini as Velma Dinkley, and Neil Fanning as the voice of Scooby-Doo.

Green starred as Patrick Wisely, a museum curator, and Alicia Silverstone starred as Heather Jasper Howe, a journalist who has it out for the Mystery Inc. gang.