James Gunn revealed on Thursday the main cast of his forthcoming film, "Superman: Legacy," which will reboot Warner Bros.' superhero universe.

"After the table read with the #Superman cast," the "Superman: Legacy" writer and director wrote in the caption of the selfie of him with the cast that he shared on Instagram.

His DC Films co-CEO Peter Safran also appears in the photo with the smiling stars. Gunn goes on to name the characters, not the actors playing them, in the caption.

As previously reported, Hollywood's David Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Superman. He's shown grinning with an arm around Nicholas Hoult, who will portray Superman's archnemesis, Lex Luthor.

Unlike Lex's most-recent big screen turns from actor Jesse Eisenberg, Hoult has apparently shaved his head bald to match the villain's depictions in the comics.

Also pictured are Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) and María Gabriela De Faría (The Engineer).

The photo also shows Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner).

Gunn added, "What a wonderful day."

"Superman: Legacy" will fly into theaters July 11, 2025.