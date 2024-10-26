Selena Gomez is making a powerful impact in the world of mental health. On Thursday, she hosted the second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles.
Then on Instagram the following day, Gomez shared highlights from the night with a carousel of photos and videos. “What a wonderful night!” Gomez captioned the post.
The post includes a glimpse into the night, featuring Gomez on stage, walking the red carpet with music artists Teddy Swims and Karol G, and a video of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, at the auction part of the evening.
On the Rare Impact Fund's official website, it notes: “Our Founder Selena Gomez is proud to host the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, the annual fundraiser in support of the Rare Impact Fund. Now in its second year, the Rare Impact Fund Benefit aims to raise awareness and funds in support of youth mental health globally.”
As she said in her caption, “Being in a room filled with people united by the same goals surrounding mental health gives me so much hope and reminds me why we started all of this in the first place.”
With a final note of gratitude, Gomez celebrated the progress made so far and looked to the future: “Here’s to expanding mental health resources for young people around the world 💕 love you all and THANK YOU.”