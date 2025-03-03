Serena Williams is taking strides in her career outside of tennis.
The tennis champion will be joining the ownership group for the Toronto Tempo, a brand-new WNBA team beginning play in 2026, the team announced on Monday.
"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," Williams said in a statement included in the release."This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."
In her new ownership position, Williams will join Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.
"New court, new game. 🏀 I am incredibly excited to join the @torontotempo as the team's newest owner," Williams added on Instagram alongside a video of her displaying the league logo on a ball.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, will be involved with responsibilities such as "future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team," according to the Tempo.
Her investment in the team is pending league approval.
"Serena is a champion," said the president of the team, Teresa Resch, in a statement included in the release. "She's set the bar for women in sport, business and the world - and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring - we're thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women's Day with this announcement."
In a Q & A shared on the team's Instagram, Williams said "I love sports, and I'm so grateful for everything I gained from competing on the court, day in and day out. I'm thrilled to be able to play a role in creating those opportunities for more women."
In another answer, Williams said Canada has "always been a special place for her." She noted Toronto's culture, food and people as major draws, as well as her career achievements in Canada.
The new team revealed it logo last year, an italicized "T" in a circle, with lines coming from the left side of the letter, which the team said represents the five players on the court and the fans.
"As Canada's WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country," Resch said at the time of the logo reveal.
The team is set to kick off their play in 2026 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
After an accolade-filled career, Williams penned a letter in Vogue in 2022 saying farewell to tennis.
Williams said she hated the word retirement, writing: "The best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."